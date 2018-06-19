Workers brave the hot heat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's no doubt that it is hot. Heat advisories have been issued for the midwest this week. Which means potential danger for people who work outside.

Scroll for more content...

Brent Catterson, owner of Katter Kuts Lawncare and Maintenance, mows 12 to 15 yards a day. Even when it is dangerously hot, Catterson says there is no time to stop working.

"It doesn't cross our mind," he said.

He says he does what he can to keep going.

"I try to look for cool water and cool shade as much as possible," Catterson said.

Catterson is one of the many who has to brave hot temperatures to make a living. Officials recommend to stay indoors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also say it is important to stay hydrated as much as possible.

Terre Haute police say it is important to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. They say you should take action if you feel confused, nauseous, have clammy skin, and or your heart is beating to fast or too slow.





"Just pace yourself," Catterson said. "You have work to do, but you got to do it one step at a time. Pace yourself and drink lots of fluids. Get under shade trees if you need to cool down."

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday night, 7 p.m. for Illinois residents. Officials say to take precautions. Wear loose fitting clothes, drink lots of water, and stay indoors when you can. If you or someone you know has a heat stroke, call 911.