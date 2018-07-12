Worker dies in 'industrial accident' at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they're investigating the death of a worker at Walt Disney World Resort.
An Orange County Sheriff's Office news release says deputies found an unconscious and unresponsive man Monday morning after responding to a 911 call near Disney's Pop Century Resort. Reedy Creek Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office is calling the death an industrial accident, but no details were immediately released about what the man had been doing or what killed him.
Park president George Kalogridis said in a statement that park officials are working with authorities to determine what happened. The victim's name and specific job weren't immediately reported.
