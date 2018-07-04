Clear

Worker dies, another critically wounded after shooting outside elementary school

Police in suburban Kansas City say a suspect has been taken into custody in a Tuesday morning crime spree that spanned three scenes and left a contract worker at a local elementary school dead.

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 4:52 PM
Posted By: CBS News

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas -- Police in suburban Kansas City say a suspect has been taken into custody in a Tuesday morning crime spree that spanned three scenes and left a contract worker at a local elementary school dead.

Scroll for more content...

In the first incident, two workers outside Sunrise Point Elementary school in Overland Park were shot and wounded, Overland Police public information officer John Lacy told CBS News. School is out of session and no students were at the school at the time of the shooting, around 9 a.m., reports CBS affiliate KCTV.


One of the wounded contractors later died, Overland Park police said. The other remains in critical condition. Police say the two men were part of a group of up to six workers in the area and that the suspect in the case was a fellow contractor, police say. The workers had been at the school renovating a playground, and the shooting happened after some kind of argument, KCTV reports.

The suspect fled and attempted a carjacking at a nearby car wash, police say. Police say shots were fired but no one was hit.

When that carjacking was unsuccessful, the suspect carjacked another vehicle, described as a Black 2011 Denali.

Police later said they located the vehicle abandoned, but the suspect was still at large. Lacy said via Twitter just before noon that police had surrounded a home near W. 159th and Rosewood in relation to the shooting, and the suspect was soon after arrested outside the home, the station reports.

No one else was injured.

The names of the suspect and the victims have not been released. There was no word of a motive.

This is a developing story.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Blueberry Festival in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system