Worker at Wayne County convenience store tests positive for hepatitis A, health department says

CENTERVILLE, Ind. (WTTV)— The Indiana State Department of Health issued a warning Tuesday for people who may have been exposed to hepatitis A at a Centerville convenience store.

According to the department, a worker at Casey’s General Store, 704 E. Main St., Centerville, has tested positive for hepatitis A. Health officials recommend that anyone who ate food from the store between July 5 and July 12 get a vaccination by July 26 to help prevent illness.

The state health department is working with the Wayne County Health Department to bring attention to the case. Those who wish to be vaccinated should visit their doctor, a walk-in clinic or pharmacy. It’s important to call ahead to check availability of the vaccine. A public vaccination clinic is being set up for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, at the WCHD’s multipurpose room, 201 E. Main St., Richmond.

Hepatitis A is typically transmitted from person-to-person through fecal-oral routes or by consuming contaminated food or water.

Symptoms can include diarrhea, fatigue, loss of appetite, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice, which usually appear within one month of infection. It can take someone 15 to 50 days after being exposed to the virus to become sick. Anyone exhibiting symptoms should contact a healthcare provider and refrain from preparing food for other people.

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4indy.com