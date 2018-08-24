Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway on a $1.5 million sports complex benefiting South Vermillion athletes.

Athletic Director Tim Terry says this could be the best sports complex in the area. It will include three new fields for the Wildcats and players say they're excited to compete on their own turf.

Boys Soccer Team Captain Logan MacLaren says, "It's going to look really cool. I love it."

Terry says construction started a month ago behind the middle school.

"Superintendent Dave Chapman and our school board, they've put out bonds so its not been anything on the taxpayers or anything like that. They've looked ahead and put these things together so that's worked out really well."

The complex will include a soccer game field, a practice field, and a middle school football field. It will also include a new concessions stand, scoreboard and lights.

Right now, the soccer teams are practicing on the baseball field but they've had to use the football field, too.

MacLaren says, "It's a lot different rather than playing on a full-size field because you can't practice your line-ups as easily and running offense as easily as you could on a regular field."

Players say the new field will help them up their games and grow the soccer program because young athletes coming up through the local Optimist Club league will be encouraged to keep playing.

Midfielder Rebekah Addison says, "They'll get to play on a real field of their own so it will be good for expanding the program, I really think."

Sweeper Lauryn Silver says, "It's just a great opportunity for our program."

Terry says he hopes to have the fields ready for action before the end of the season.

"Really, every sport is important to us here and I think all the athletes realize that, too. Whatever you play here at South Vermillion we're going to try to give you the best facility we can give you."

MacLaren says, "I'm just excited for the change and ready to win some championships over there."