Work underway for new ropes course at museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new, fun addition coming to the Terre Haute Children's Museum.
Crews are putting in a new ropes challenge course and zip line.
The Museum is closed right now as work happens. Wednesday, News 10 got to go inside today to check out what's happening. They're working on laying things out for installation.
The Museum as a whole will reopen on June 12 for your family to enjoy. Then, the new course should open on June 19.
There's an extra cost for the course, in addition to the general admission cost. The ropes course will have an add-on ticket price of $7 for non-members and $3 for members.
Members of the Terre Haute Children's Museum can also upgrade their membership to include a daily Ropes Course ticket for each eligible person on the membership.
No matter what ticket you purchase, it includes unlimited rides for the day.
The Museum also hosts special camps throughout the summer and year-round. Summer Science Camp is for children entering K - 4th grades.
- Each camp is Monday– Friday
- 8 AM – NOON
- $125 Non-members; $115 Members
You can get more information by contacting the Museum at (812) 235-5548 or info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com. There's also online registration.
