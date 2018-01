TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials report they will be doing work on 8th Avenue between the railroad track and 13th Street on Tuesday.

Crews will be doing work to replace the crossing arms between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The east bound lane of 8th Avenue will be blocked and the traffic signals at the intersections of 13th Street and 8th Avenue will be out as well.

Crews will be out to help direct traffic.