Work starts on a memorial to honor Wiley High School

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The ground has been broken on a project to memorialize a local school.

It took place on Wednesday at the Vigo County Public Library.

The project marks the start of the construction for the Wiley High School Memorial Plaza.

The new plaza will be on the eastern side of the library's property.

Alumni hope this will serve as a way to preserve the history of the school.

Wiley closed in 1971 and was consolidated into the school system we have in Vigo County today.

The new plaza will park benches and a memorial plate.

The committee is also installing a stone wall from the original high school as well.

