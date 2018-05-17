Clear

Work starts on a memorial to honor Wiley High School

The ground has been broken on a project to memorialize a local school.

Posted: May. 16, 2018 3:34 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 7:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The ground has been broken on a project to memorialize a local school.

Scroll for more content...

It took place on Wednesday at the Vigo County Public Library.

The project marks the start of the construction for the Wiley High School Memorial Plaza.

The new plaza will be on the eastern side of the library's property.

LINK | Learn more about Wiley High School here

Alumni hope this will serve as a way to preserve the history of the school.

Wiley closed in 1971 and was consolidated into the school system we have in Vigo County today.

The new plaza will park benches and a memorial plate.

The committee is also installing a stone wall from the original high school as well.

Did you go to Wiley? Let us know your favorite memory in the comments below! 

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Zionsville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It