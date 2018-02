TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work resumed this week at a site where a human skull was found.

Workers uncovered a human skull and other human remains at the Riverfront Lofts project in Terre Haute in January.

We spoke with Indiana State University Anthropologist Dr. Shawn Phillips.

He'll oversee any future digging at this project.

Digging resumed Monday.

Dr. Phillips says they've found no additional human remains so far.