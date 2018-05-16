Work release and probation: Man sentenced for abducting his wife and causing a multi-hour standoff

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County judge sentenced a man who police say abducted his wife and then led them on a multi-hour standoff.

Scroll for more content...

Kyle Mulkins was sentenced to five years on work release, followed by four years of probation.

He entered a guilty plea to criminal confinement, which was the most serious charge he faced.

This stems from an incident that started at the Harold Beauty Academy in August of last year.

Investigators say Mulkins kidnapped his wife and took her to his home in Farmersburg.

The judge said he settled on work release because wants Mulkins to continue to support his children.

He's to have no contact with the victim during the nine-year sentence.