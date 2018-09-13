Work (finally) starts on Poplar Street bridge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is finally underway to replace a bridge in Terre Haute.
The contractor working on the Poplar Street bridge had to delay the project.
But now, the street is officially closed at Fruitridge Avenue.
This week, crews started work to replace the bridge, which runs over Thompson Ditch.
County officials have told us the work will last about two months.
