Work continues on new Menards location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews continue to clear the way for a new Menards in southern Vigo County.
On Wednesday, our crews found a tree removal service hard at work on the property.
It will be located at U.S. 41 between Woodsmall Road and Jessica Drive.
That is where Menards will build a new 207,000 square foot store.
It will also have an outdoor lumber yard, similar to the store on the city's north side.
Vigo County Area Planning says no opening date has been announced.
