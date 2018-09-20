Work continues on Vincennes main street project

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Main street has been closed since the beginning of summer. As work continues the scope of the project is beginning to take shape.

City engineer John Sprague says, "We've got some of the roadways milled off. We've got most of the utilities out of the way. We've got a couple of services we've got to take care of. But we are likely to start storm sewer work as early as next week."

Crews have pushed utilities back to allow for a widened roadway. Workers are staying in contact with people living along the closed road.

Sprague says, "If there is an issue they call me and then I get ahold of the contractor. We go look at it and take care of it. We did have one utility company bore through a sanitary service and that took almost 56 days to get resolved. It was highly inconvenient for the resident."

Sprague says fixing the issue was difficult as it was hard to find.

Sprauge says, "It took us a few days but we got that taken care of and that company is going to be covering the bills that they incur trying to find out what was wrong with their sanitary system."

Temperatures reached 90 degrees this week, so it may be hard to imagine winter conditions. But Sprague says they are already planning for the change in seasons.

Sprague explains, "Kearns does have a winter shut down portion on their schedule that's December, January, and February. Or the second half of December, January, February. Then be back in March."

Sprague says how much the project will slow down this winter all depends on how cold it gets.

Sprague explains, "I'm not saying that there won't be anything that they're working on. But the chances are though that they'll shut down and send their guys home for a month or two. Or on jobs that are more winter friendly."