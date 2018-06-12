Work begins on Hart street bridge

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hart Street bridge. If you live in Vincennes there's a good chance you cross over it daily. But for the next few weeks, things will be slow going.

INDOT Area Engineer Andrew Pinkstaff says, "It's just a general bridge rehab. We'll put a new two-inch concrete surface. We'll paint all the steel on the bridge. New ends joints. New sidewalk repairs. It's a full-scale rehab to restore the life of the bridge."

The $750,000 rehab project is funded with a cost share between the state and the federal government. At about 50 years old, the project hopes to keep the bridge in use for years to come.

Pinkstaff says, "The added work will give 20 to 25 years of life."

As with any road construction, the question always comes back to traffic delays. With this project, Pinkstaff says they are working hard to keep traffic flowing.

Pinkstaff explains, "We'll be maintaining one lane in each direction throughout the duration. So right now they're working on the inside couple lanes of the bridge. So once we get the new concrete overlay on that section then we'll switch out to the outsides, get the traffic into the middle."

Along with traffic on the bridge, the city of Vincennes has also been coordinating with INDOT while they work on the main street project.

Vincennes City engineer John Sprague says, "we're going to try to hold off enclosing Main Street until that project is done. Traffic is going to be restricted on hart street over 41 so we imagine that'll divert some traffic over to Main Street, they parallel each other."

Though there may be added congestion, Pinkstaff says the work is important for this bridge.

Pinkstaff says, "This bridge is very heavily used. As you've said, there are several different businesses. Students and teachers coming back from school whenever school is in session. It'll be important that we get that new ride surface and we preserve this bridge for future use."

Pinkstaff tells News 10 the project was planned for June and July to avoid school traffic. Weather permitting, the project looks to wrap up in late July.