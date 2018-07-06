Work begins on Aquatic Center parking spaces

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway to ease parking problems at a local aquatic center.
More than five dozen parking spaces are being added to the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
That is next to Voorhees Park.
In May, the park board approved a request to add 60 to 70 new parking spaces.
That's after residents in the area voiced their concerns over so many vehicles parking in front of their homes.
The Aquatic Center already leases the land where the extra spaces are being built.
