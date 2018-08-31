Work Underway to Replace Destroyed Pioneer Village Cabin

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers say building a cabin using techniques from over 100 years ago is a tricky process.

Ever since the Cochran Cabin in Pioneer Village was destroyed by fire last year the Vigo County Parks Department has been working to replace it.

"Really we've been building up to this now for months. We went to Greene County to reclaim a cabin there and moved it to the park months ago" Adam Grossman says.

Using logs from an old Greene County Cabin and logs from Vigo County the department is slowly building a new cabin for Pioneer Village.

"A lot of the logs from the Greene County site were too rotten to use so we've got to kind of mix and match logs to make the new cabin work," Grossman says.

Parks department workers new and old have been working for days to construct the cabin. Due to the nature of pioneer style cabins workers are forced to use techniques modern construction may have left behind.

"We couldn't ask for a better situation to try and get this cabin built but it's a tedious process. Pioneers did not have this easy and building a cabin is a really tough job" Grossman says.

Officials say having a new cabin on the road to completion less than a year after the old one was destroyed is important.

"The technique may be different from Pioneer Days but it is really neat to see our staff out here day in and day out really working hard trying to get it up and ready as soon as possible" Laura Maloney says.

Pioneer Days are the first weekend in October.