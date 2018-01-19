Women's March happening this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People are calling it a movement. Women who are not afraid to bring inequality and sexual assault into the conversation.

2017 was a groundbreaking year for women. They revealed major issues in the workplace. They also came together for the largest single day of protest in U.S. history, which is the Women's March last January.

Saturday, it's happening again. Men and women will march in all 50 states. People in Indiana will march to the statehouse in Indianapolis.

News 10 caught up with two Terre Haute women who will be attending.

They say they are inspired by the younger generation of women, who are creating change for situations they are not happy with.

“They've always grown up with the expectation that they should have equality,” said Lori Henson. “They’ve grown up with the expectation that they deserve to be treated equally. I think they are calling attention to situations that older women may have become too used to.”

They say they want to see more women represented in government roles, at a local, state, and national level.

They also wish to see more freedoms for women like childcare at all workplaces.

“We need to have every voice heard and currently on multiple levels of government we only have one demographic heard and they're making decisions for everyone,” said Malynnda Johnson. “People with disabilities, people that are low income, people that are women. That to me is really, really problematic.”

The main focus of this year’s Women’s March is to get more women to vote in this upcoming election.