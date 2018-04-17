Women take part in self-defense class in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Just off National Avenue in Brazil is the American Aikido Institute but Saturday the women there weren't learning martial arts. Women like Patti Foxx were learning self-defense.

"Things are changing in the world and you just need to be prepared and be aware of your surroundings and all the training you can get would be very helpful,” Foxx.

It's a class held by Garry Howard for those women who are seeking to better defend themselves. Howard not only teaches them how to use various tools at their disposal but also getting them mentally prepared for any form of attack.

"To give these people a new mind and give them a new opportunity for understanding that they can defend themselves and that they can be a victor over a victim," said Howard.

Howard doesn't hold these classes on a regular basis but now he has to make a waiting list due to the number of women wishing to learn.

Howard says he hopes to hold more self-defense training for women in the future. Doing what he can to help those seeking safety.

"It’s a situation of trying to give people an opportunity to be successful in a very scary and dangerous situation. You know it gives me a lot of pleasure to know that I can help people," said Howard.

As for those who took the class, they hope anyone wishing to not become a victim will step up to the mat because you'll never know if you could be next.

"All the training you can get would maybe help you in the future and down the road. And if you do see somebody, not so much attack them but you'll know what to do and what you can do to the help them and prepare yourself," said Foxx.

If you would like to learn more about the American Aikido Institute or about their women's self-defense classes check out their website here.