Woman's dog was shot on her own property

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI)- A woman in Loogootee came home to a big surprise, that has her taking action. Her own dog was shot on her property.

Scroll for more content...

Tammy Ziegler's golden retriever was shot last Wednesday.

"I thought maybe she stepped on something or maybe something poked her," Ziegler said.

She says it all happened around 4 p.m. Her 14-year-old son had just got home from school and let the dogs out to go to the bathroom.

"He looked out and saw Maggie fall," Ziegler said.

Ziegler's son watched through the window as their dog, Maggie, went down in pain.

"She was bleeding really bad," Ziegler said.

A bullet went straight to Maggie's front left leg.

"He {the vet} said it was either a 22 gage or a high powered-rifle," Ziegler said. "If somebody would have hit my children, I mean I just don't understand the rationale."

It's the thought that the bullet could have hit one of her children that terrifies Ziegler.

"It just raises concerns," she said.

A deputy and animal control investigated her propety, but still have no answers to who may have shot her dog.

Ziegler thinks all signs point to her neighbor, whose house faces the direction her dog was shot.

"I called the neighbor," Ziegler said. But, she got no answer. Police interviewed her neighbor. The neighbor confrimed to them that he was home during the hours the dog was shot and own firearms. But, he says he did not shoot the dog.

"Somebody did it, somebody shot our dog," She said. "The bullet is in her leg."

Police say it could take up to one more week to find some answers. For now, Ziegler hopes her situation serves as a lesson to everyone.