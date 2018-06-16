Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Woman who worked in local schools facing child seduction charges

A woman who worked with local students is facing child seduction charges, including for having sexual conduct with a minor.

Posted: Jun. 16, 2018 4:55 PM
Updated: Jun. 16, 2018 5:38 PM

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a woman who worked in local schools for sexual conduct with a minor.

Scroll for more content...

Online court records show a judge issued a warrant for Morgan Judy on Friday.

News 10 reached out to the Greene County Prosecutor. He told us Judy worked as a cheer coach in Bloomfield. He said she also worked as a substitute teacher in Linton.

Indiana State Police have been investigating allegations against her for about one month. Court records classify her charges as sexual midconduct with a minor.

                   -Child Seduction Child care worker in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct w/child
                   -Child Seduction Child care worker engages in fondling or touching w/child 16-17 years

We expect to get more information about what led to these charges early next week.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Robinson
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 100°
Zionsville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Poor air quality.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It