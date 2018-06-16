Woman who worked in local schools facing child seduction charges

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a woman who worked in local schools for sexual conduct with a minor.

Online court records show a judge issued a warrant for Morgan Judy on Friday.

News 10 reached out to the Greene County Prosecutor. He told us Judy worked as a cheer coach in Bloomfield. He said she also worked as a substitute teacher in Linton.

Indiana State Police have been investigating allegations against her for about one month. Court records classify her charges as sexual midconduct with a minor.

-Child Seduction Child care worker in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct w/child

-Child Seduction Child care worker engages in fondling or touching w/child 16-17 years

We expect to get more information about what led to these charges early next week.