Woman speaks out about complications with Essure

MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTHI) - Family planning is an important step for any woman's health. But what if the method you trust to prevent pregnancy causes bigger problems?

We're talking about the Essure birth control device.

Here's how it works, a pair of coils are inserted in the fallopian tubes. It's a non-surgical procedure done in a doctor's office. The device is a permanent birth control, as opposed to taking pills.

According to the FDA, the device has been linked to serious risks. This includes persistent pain, perforation of the uterus and fallopian tubes, and migration of the coils into the pelvis or abdomen.

Bayer, the manufacturer, said it will discontinue selling and distributing Essure after December 31, 2018. However, Bayer says the decision to stop selling the product isn’t due to safety concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration has received thousands of complaints about the device.

Here's a list of common symptoms Essure patients say they've had:

• Additional surgeries

• Autoimmune and allergic reactions

• Fatigue

• Hair loss

• Brain fog

• Hysterectomy

• Rashes or itching

• Severe or chronic pain

• Unintended or unwanted pregnancy

• Weight fluctuations

• Ectopic pregnancy

• Fetal death

• Device breakage, migration or expulsion

• Perforation of the uterus, colon or another organ

• Migraine headaches

• Menstruation problems

There’s even an Essure Support Group on Facebook with more than 38,000 members.

If you'd like to take legal action against Bayer, here's a link to legal information from consumersafety.org.