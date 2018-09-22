Clear
Woman sent to hospital after crash in Vigo County

It happened around 3 p.m. on Michaels Avenue and North Euclid Plaza.

Posted: Sep. 22, 2018 10:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials say a car flew over a stop sign before rolling over in Vigo County.

Dispatch told News 10 a car flew over a stop sign and up on a hill. 

We're told a woman was sent to Regional Hospital.

At this time, it is unclear regarding her condition or the extent of her injuries. 

