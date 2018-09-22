Woman sent to hospital after crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials say a car flew over a stop sign before rolling over in Vigo County.
It happened around 3 p.m. on Michaels Avenue and North Euclid Plaza.
Dispatch told News 10 a car flew over a stop sign and up on a hill.
We're told a woman was sent to Regional Hospital.
At this time, it is unclear regarding her condition or the extent of her injuries.
