Woman sent to hospital after crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials say a car flew over a stop sign before rolling over in Vigo County.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Michaels Avenue and North Euclid Plaza.

Dispatch told News 10 a car flew over a stop sign and up on a hill.

We're told a woman was sent to Regional Hospital.

At this time, it is unclear regarding her condition or the extent of her injuries.