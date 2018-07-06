Woman learns her fate after a guilty plea for assisting a criminal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman learned her fate after seeing a judge on Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

Amy Hann pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal in connection to the fatal shooting of Thomas Fuller III in June of 2016.

LINK | BUDDY ELLINGER JUNIOR SENTENCED

Hann was sentenced to two years on the sheriff's work crew program and one year of probation.

Her boyfriend, Buddy Ellinger was sentenced for Fuller's murder in March.

He will serve 16 years in prison.