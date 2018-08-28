Woman involved in deadly child neglect case waits to hear how her sentence will be served

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman involved in a deadly child neglect case says she takes responsibility.

Tiffany Daugherty was in Vigo County Court on Tuesday afternoon for a sentencing hearing.

Under a plea agreement, she will serve 21-years.

Daugherty pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent and reckless homicide.

Experts say her young daughter died of starvation and pneumonia in January of 2016.

On Tuesday, both sides made arguments and presented evidence for how that sentence should be executed.

A judge will review the evidence before announcing a sentence.

That is set to happen on September 21st.