Woman in her dog found dead after the car they were in rolls into the Wabash River

It happened Sunday afternoon in Hutsonville, Illinois.

Posted: May. 21, 2018 9:42 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2018 9:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - A woman and her dog are dead after a car they were in rolled into the Wabash River.

It happened Sunday afternoon in Hutsonville, Illinois.

According to officials, witnesses saw a car going down the ramp with a person inside.

When emergency responders arrived, they found the car completely underwater, with 56-year-old Barbara Hightshoe and her dog dead inside.

Hightshoe was from Sullivan but had family in Hutsonville.

News 10 is waiting for the autopsy results.

