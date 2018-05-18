Clear

Woman driving reportedly jumped out of her moving car

Police say when she jumped out that's when the car rolled over into a nearby yard.

Posted: May. 18, 2018 1:57 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2018 1:57 PM

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Vigo County police say a woman jumped out of her car going 60 miles per hour.
This happened around 9 Friday morning.

Police say 18-year-old Maria Alvarado was heading west on State Road 246. She was driving and reportedly jumped out of her moving car.

There was a male in the back seat.

Alvarado was air-lifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

We're not sure of her injuries however we are told they are not life-threatening.

