Woman driving reportedly jumped out of her moving car

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Vigo County police say a woman jumped out of her car going 60 miles per hour.

This happened around 9 Friday morning.

Police say 18-year-old Maria Alvarado was heading west on State Road 246. She was driving and reportedly jumped out of her moving car.

Police say when she jumped out that's when the car rolled over into a nearby yard.

There was a male in the back seat.

Alvarado was air-lifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

We're not sure of her injuries however we are told they are not life-threatening.