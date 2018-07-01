DAVIESS COUNTY (WTHI)- Davies county authorities arrest a woman on charges of child exploitation.
Scroll for more content...
Police arrested Elizabeth Alspach of Plainville, Indiana. The Washington police department says the 39-year-old is charges with child exploitation.
They arrested the woman on a warrant Friday night. Alspach is in the Daviess County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Related Content
- Woman arrested on charges of child exploitation
- Rockville man arrested on child molestation charge
- Woman who worked in local schools facing child seduction charges
- Vermillion County woman arrested for fraudulent credit card charges
- Crawfordsville man facing 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
- Woman dead, child critical after carbon monoxide poisoning
- Clay County man booked on child sex charges
- Greene County man booked on child molesting charges
- Terre Haute man booked on child porn charges
- Vigo County man charged with rape, child molestation, and incest