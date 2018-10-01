Clear
Woman caught having affair when Uber driver turns out to be her husband

A married woman in Colombia was caught having an alleged affair after the Uber she and her boyfriend called turned out to be driven by her husband, according to a published report.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 3:42 PM
Posted By: Inside Edition Staff

The woman, identified as Yeimy, and the man, Jesús, met in Santa Maria before heading to a motel, El Espectador reported.

They called for an Uber, and were notified a man named Leonardo would be picking them up, the paper reported.But it turned out that "Leonardo" was a friend of the woman's husband, who had reportedly borrowed his vehicle and account to drive that night.

The alleged year-long affair was found out when the woman entered the cab and realized the driver was actually her husband, according to the paper.

Uber's official policy states drivers are not allowed to let others drive for them, noting that doing so is grounds for termination.

"We will deactivate your account for activities such as: providing Uber with inaccurate information; allowing someone else to use your account; and taking a trip using an unapproved vehicle," Uber notes on its website.

