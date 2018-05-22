Clear

Woman booked on neglect charges, police say two animals found so decomposed they couldn't tell what they were

A tip lands a Sullivan County woman behind bars on animal neglect charges.

Posted: May. 22, 2018 3:14 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 7:01 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Photo Gallery 4 Images

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A tip lands a Sullivan County woman behind bars on animal neglect charges.

The tip came from the community to the Humane Society of Sullivan County.

Police were called to a home on 420 Pine Street in Paxton belonging to 44-year-old Heather Allen.

LINK | 4 INDIANA LOCATIONS MAKE "HORRIBLE HUNDRED" LIST

When police arrived at the home they say they found 26 dogs, one rabbit, and two dead animals.

The dead animals were too far decomposed to determine what kind of animals they were.

Officials say they were living in "squalid conditions."

The animals suffered from suspected skin, eye infections, and overwhelming filth.

LINK | SCAM WARNING: WOMAN CLAIMING TO BE FROM SULLIVAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY ALLEGEDLY TRYING TO TAKE PETS

Officers say the property and buildings smelled strongly of urine and feces.

Allen is facing eight counts of animal neglect.

The surviving animals were transported to the Humane Society.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Slightly cooler and a little less humid.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It