Woman bikes 450 miles to support opioid addiction

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- A week-long journey to bring awareness to the opioid crisis is underway. Jeannette Krupp is biking across the Midwest to support those living with addiction.

The 450-mile ride started in Cincinnati, Ohio on Monday. Krupp made a stop Wednesday morning in Terre Haute.

While in the valley, Krupp visited Club Soda to talk with residents that are seeking help for addiction.

Krupp said it is time to speak up about the problem. She said talking about the opioid crisis is the only way to deal with what is going on.

There are a few more stops left on the journey, but Krupp said she plans to finish the ride in Washington, Missouri Saturday afternoon.