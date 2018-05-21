Clear

Woman arrested in connection with Officer Pitt's death asks for in-home detention

A Terre Haute woman arrested in connection to a police officer's death has asked to be placed on in-home detention.

Posted: May. 21, 2018 3:06 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2018 3:06 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman arrested in connection to a police officer's death has asked to be placed on in-home detention.

Scroll for more content...

A lawyer for Lakrista Julian made that request Monday morning.

COMPLETE COVERAGE | REMEMBERING OFFICER PITTS 

Terre Haute Police arrested Julian at her Garden Quarter apartment.

That's where the fatal shooting of Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts took place.

Police say Julian was with the suspect, Christopher Wolfe.

LINK | COURT DOCUMENTS REVEAL MORE INFORMATION ON LAKRISTA JULIAN'S CONNECTION TO OFFICER SHOOTING

The judge took Julian's request under advisement.

She is being held on a $25,000 bond on a felony charge of obstruction of justice.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Showers and storms Monday; then dry days.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It