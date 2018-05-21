Woman arrested in connection with Officer Pitt's death asks for in-home detention

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman arrested in connection to a police officer's death has asked to be placed on in-home detention.

A lawyer for Lakrista Julian made that request Monday morning.

Terre Haute Police arrested Julian at her Garden Quarter apartment.

That's where the fatal shooting of Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts took place.

Police say Julian was with the suspect, Christopher Wolfe.

The judge took Julian's request under advisement.

She is being held on a $25,000 bond on a felony charge of obstruction of justice.