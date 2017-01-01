Woman arrested after allegedly trying to steal items from Family Dollar, and assaulting employees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman that is already facing auto theft and drug charges was arrested again, this time for battery.

Police were called to the Family Dollar store on Locust Street on Wednesday for a theft.

Witnesses pointed out Tasha Moore as the suspect, who was sitting on the ground behind the store.

Employees of the store told police they witnessed Moore place items in her clothes.

They told officers they confronted her when she tried to leave.

That is when employees say Moore got physical and started hitting one of the workers.

Another customer tried to stop Moore from running away, but he told police Moore bit him twice.

According to the police report, that is when Moore yelled "rape."

The customer that was bit said he let her go after she yelled rape.

That is when witnesses say Moore ran away and tried to get into multiple vehicles to try and escape.

When police arrested Moore, they took her to the hospital for minor injuries.

Officers say while she was at the hospital, she tried to escape.

She was taken to the Vigo County Jail where she is facing two charges of battery, as well as charges from her previous case.

She is due back in court at the start of 2018.