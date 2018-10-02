Clear

Knox county man's daughter wants custody of her siblings as her Dad faces murder charges

The daughter of Robert Baldwin says she wants people to know the man she knew her father to be. You may remember, Baldwin was arrested in April of 2017 for killing his 5-year-old son. Baldwin is in the Knox county jail facing murder charges.

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The daughter of Robert Baldwin says she wants people to know the man she knew her father to be. You may remember, Baldwin was arrested in April  of 2017 for killing his 5-year-old son. Baldwin is in the Knox county jail facing murder charges. 

Police say the child was smothered and strangled with an item in the home. Victoria Baldwin is Robert's daughter. She was Robert Baldwin's oldest child. She lives in Alaska serving in the U.S. military. 

Victoria says her father suffered from mental health issues almost his entire life. 

"I still love him, in spite of what he has done. He has done a terrible thing, a horrendous thing. But, that doesn't change the fact that he is my father," she said. 

She's learned to forgive, while also learning to grieve. 

"I don't think he deserves to die," she added. "I wanted to defend my father. I wanted to say he's sick, he's been sick."

Victoria says three of her siblings were put in to foster care following her father's arrest. After a year of going back and forth, she has been officially approved to foster her siblings. 

"They've been asking since day one if I wanted to have them {her siblings}," she said. "In July, I got the phone call asking if I was still interested in fostering girls."

She says she felt like it was her duty to bring her family back together. 

"I want to show them {her siblings}, that they are able to overcome this as well," Victoria said. 

Again, Robert Baldwin is awaiting trail for these charges. Victoria says she will pick up the kids next month. She says she could use a little help supplying the three kids with the necessary needs.

She has started a GoFundMe page. Click here, if you would like to help donate. 

