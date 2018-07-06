Woman accused of neglecting her child to the point of death back in jail, accused of failing to report to probation...three times

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County woman accused of neglecting her child to the point of death is back in jail.

This time, for failing to report to probation three times.

LINK | DAUGHERTY TAKES PLEA DEAL IN CHILD DEATH CASE

Tiffany Daugherty admitted to neglect of a dependent and reckless homicide in connection to the death of her 5-year-old daughter.

The five-year-old who died was blind, deaf and mute.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Daugherty back in June.

She recently entered a guilty plea and was free on bond.

According to court records, she is not cooperating with her own pre-sentence investigation.

Daugherty will be back in court on Friday.