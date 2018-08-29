Wolfe seeks change of plea to 'not guilty'

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – It's a case that many thought was closed, but now a man sentenced for sexual crimes is looking to change his plea. We’re talking about Barry Wolfe, who’s a former youth basketball coach in Illinois.

In June, Wolfe pleaded guilty to 3 counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse. That’s in connection to allegations made by his former players.

Earlier this month, he was sentenced to 60 years in prison for these crimes and had 30 days to appeal. Now, that process is underway.

Everyone has the right to an appeal. As Coles County State's Attorney Brian Bower explains, Wolfe is exercising that right.

Bower shares, "He must first ask for the motion to withdraw the guilty plea within 30 days and set forth specific legal reasons for that withdrawal."

Two weeks ago, the court got a letter from Wolfe, saying just that. He wants to switch his plea to “not guilty”. But many are left asking, ‘How can one plead guilty and virtually close a case, then turn around wanting to say they're innocent?’

Bower explains, "You can't simply change your mind. And that seems to be what the letter sets forth. You must have specific, or a series of specific legal deficiencies that occurred at the time of the plea that rendered it not voluntary, not freely entered into."

Bower says this is why the court system spends so much time explaining the specifics of plea agreements to guilty defendants.

Bower shares, "Painstaking detail as to what the possible penalties are, what their education level is, whether they're on medication and whether it’s a freely and voluntary guilty plea."

In court Wednesday, Wolfe was appointed a new lawyer. His job is to find evidence that Wolfe's case wasn't handled properly. The next step is for a judge to hear that evidence, then grant or deny Wolfe's motion to take his guilty plea back.

Bower says he'd like to see this case resolved soon, because of the stress it's causing the victims.

He says, "I believe, not that this will magically be over when court case is over for these poor, poor young women, however, if we can get it out of the public by having what needs to be done, done, and then we can let them go about putting their lives back together."

A new court date for Wolfe has yet to be set.