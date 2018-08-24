Witness reports hearing gunshots Friday morning in Sullivan

FARMERSBURG, Ind (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County are investigating an early morning incident. The Sullivan incident happened in Farmersburg at the intersection of Sawmill Road nd 3rd street.

When our crew arrived we saw the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office on scene along with the Indiana State Police Forensic Team.

We don't have many details right now however a witness told us they thought they heard around 8 gunshots Friday morning.

The Sullivan County Sheriff says they will be sending out more information soon.

Tune in for News 10 First at Five for new developments