With new ownership, Meadows plans a grand reopening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of you remember what the Meadows in Terre Haute once was.

It was a busy shopping center when it first opened.

It has seen its decline over the last few years, but with new owners, there are changes in store.

"After new ownership, we've brought in several new tenants, the mall is filling up, we've added new businesses, cafes. So people are getting excited about bringing the revitalization back to the Meadows, something they knew as a vibrant place of their youth," Mark Zimmerly, a partner at the Meadows said.

The official reopening is set for May 19th at 2:00 p.m.

They will have live music, games, and food.

They even plan to recreate an old photo in the parking lot.

