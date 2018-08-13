With 32,000 tickets already sold, organizers gear up for Terre Haute Air Show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As they Terre Haute Air Show gets closer, so does history.

On Monday, the area started to transform as organizers get the venue ready.

They say two warbirds have already arrived, but the rest will start to arrive on Wednesday.

The director of the airshow said as of Monday morning, nearly 32,000 tickets have been sold.

The Terre Haute Airshow is this weekend at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

