TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As they Terre Haute Air Show gets closer, so does history.
On Monday, the area started to transform as organizers get the venue ready.
They say two warbirds have already arrived, but the rest will start to arrive on Wednesday.
The director of the airshow said as of Monday morning, nearly 32,000 tickets have been sold.
The Terre Haute Airshow is this weekend at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.
To learn more, click here.
Related Content
- With 32,000 tickets already sold, organizers gear up for Terre Haute Air Show
- Organizers expect 40,000 people per day to visit Terre Haute Air Show
- More performers announced for 2018 Terre Haute Air Show
- Terre Haute Air Show is just 58 Days Away
- Terre Haute steel factory sold for $400 million
- Community Spotlight: The Helping Hands organization in West Terre Haute
- World War II era plane lands at Terre Haute's airport for air show
- CASA shows off new gear after donation
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Special Olympics wrap in Terre Haute, organizers call it another successful year
Scroll for more content...