Wisconsin man contracts rare blood infection from dog lick

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection from a dog lick.
Greg Manteufel remains hospitalized at a Milwaukee area hospital. Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin infectious disease specialist Dr. Silvia Munoz-Price says the bacteria that invaded Manteufel’s body comes from the saliva of a dog. She says the infection caused Manteufel’s blood pressure to drop and circulation in his limbs to decrease rapidly.
His wife, Dawn Manteufel, says her 48-year-old husband was perfectly healthy until he began having flu-like symptoms that landed him in the hospital. The bacteria attacked quickly and aggressively. Munoz-Price says the infection is rare, adding that 99 percent of people with dogs will never contract the bacteria.
