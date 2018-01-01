Wireless Charging: How does it work and is your phone compatible?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A little over a month ago, I got my hands on an iPhone X. I tell you that because as a fan of Apple phones, I'm new to the world of wireless charging.

Scroll for more content...

I know, I know...it's been around for a long time on many Android devices. This isn't an Apple vs Android battle....think of this as a PSA.

What is wireless charging you may be asking? Instead of plugging your phone in, you just set it on a charging pad.

I bought a wireless charger for my desk, and many of the people in our newsroom were amazed. I heard a bunch of "that is so cool" comments.

It is cool, but what stood out, many of the people that were impressed actually have devices that can utilize wireless charging...and they didn't know it.

So the question is, do you?

This is the most complete list of phones I could find that support wireless charging.

So, when I would tell my coworkers that their phones could use a wireless charger...they went directly to the cost. "It must be expensive, huh?"

It can be if you want to get fancy, but if you are looking to just check it out, or stash one on your desk, you can find them on Amazon for pretty cheap!

The one I have on my desk set me back $10.

If you have a phone that can use it, I say give it a try! You might be pleasantly surprised.