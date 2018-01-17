Winter can be tough on your skin, here's what you can do

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - These harsh, cold conditions in the Wabash Valley can be rough on your skin and on our bodies in many ways.

That includes being hard on our skin.

The cold weather alone can dry out your skin.

Plus, a common thing you hear over the winter, wash your hands often to avoid getting sick.

These things can be very tough on your skin this time of year.

Dermatologists say the humidity levels are down this winter, meaning you need to add moisture to repair your skin.

They saying using a good moisturizer or barrier cream will help.

Dry skin can aggravate other conditions, like eczema, psoriasis, and other rashes.