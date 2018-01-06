wx_icon Terre Haute

Winter bridal show displays vendors in the valley

Posted: Jan. 6, 2018 4:09 PM
Updated: Jan. 6, 2018 6:44 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're planning a wedding, you may be looking for some experts to help.

The Wabash Valley Bridal Society is hosting a bridal show on January 6th and 7th. 

The show on the 7th will last from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

It gives couples a chance to check out local vendors from right here in the valley.

Organizers say it's exciting for everyone who attends.

"Everyone's got a really unique story as far as how they got engaged or how they met the person, and that's probably the fun part is hearing everyone's stories," said Jeff Winchester, president of the Wabash Valley Bridal Society.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

For more information, visit https://www.wabashvalleybridalsociety.com/

