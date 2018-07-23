Winner of new Jeep announced

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person walked away as the owner of a brand new Jeep on Saturday!

That's thanks to the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies group.

The group has been selling raffle tickets for more than a month now.

On Saturday, they announced the winner of a new pink Jeep.

Congratulations to Eric Withers!

Money raised from the raffle tickets will go toward helping those battling breast cancer.