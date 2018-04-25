Clear

Winner of $1.5M Hoosier Lotto drawing must claim by Thursday

Whoever bought a Hoosier Lotto ticket worth $1.5 million in southern Indiana last fall has until Thursday evening to claim their winnings.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2018 8:03 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2018 8:03 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

HANOVER, Ind. (AP) — Whoever bought a Hoosier Lotto ticket worth $1.5 million in southern Indiana last fall has until Thursday evening to claim their winnings.

Scroll for more content...

The winning ticket for the Oct. 28, 2017, Hoosier Lotto drawing was sold at a Circle K convenience store in the Ohio River town of Hanover, about 40 miles northeast of Louisville, Kentucky.

All Hoosier Lottery draw game prizes must by claimed within 180 days of the drawing. That means whoever bought the winning Hoosier Lotto ticket has until 5 p.m. EDT Thursday to claim their winnings.

The winning numbers for the game’s Oct. 28, 2017, drawing are: 5-8-28-33-38-40.

The ticket holder should contact the Hoosier Lottery’s customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions after ensuring that the winning ticket is in a secure place.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Zionsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Dry days and a warm up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It