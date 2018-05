TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Get your swim trunks and bathing suits ready, because a local pool has an opening date set.

Scroll for more content...

The Deming Park Pool is expected to open on June 1st.

In years past, repairs and funding concerns delayed the opening of the pool on time.

This year, however, they say things are going according to plan.

Will the swimming weather stick around? Check out the Storm Team 10 app on iPhone and Android for the latest forecast.