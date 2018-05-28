Will Power takes checkered flag in 2018 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV)— In the end, Will Power had the speed.He won the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500, finding just enough at the end to take the checkered flag. A late caution flag involving Tony Kanaan set the stage for Power’s winning run.

He held off Ed Carpenter to become the first driver to sweep the IndyCar Grand Prix and the Indy 500 in the same year. Power sat in fourth position with six laps left but made his way up the field and took advantage when race leaders Stefan Wilson and Jack Harvey pulled into the pits. Power is the first Australian driver to win the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” It’s the 17th Indy 500 win for Team Penske.

Carpenter, the pole-sitter who placed second, had his best Indy 500th finish in 15 races. He dominated the early parts of the race but couldn’t find enough speed to catch Power in the end.

Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner, finished third. Alexander Rossi, who won the 100th Indy 500 in 2016, made his way up from 32nd to fourth. Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy 500 winner, rounded out the top five.

Notable incidents during the race included a crash involving James Davison and Takuma Sato–the 2017 Indy 500 winner–that ended their days. Danica Patrick spun out and hit the wall in what was billed as her final race.

Ed Jones hit the wall and ended up going to IU Health Methodist Hospital after complaining of head and neck pain. Kyle Kaiser experienced mechanical problems and had to drop out of the race.

Sebastien Bourdais crashed with 61 laps to go. He had briefly taken the lead during the race. Other crashes took out three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves and Sage Karam.

The unofficial final standings:

Will Power

Ed Carpenter

Scott Dixon

Alexander Rossi

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Simon Pagenaud

Carlos Munoz

Josef Newgarden

Robert Wickens

Graham Rahal

JR Hildebrand

Marco Andretti

Matheus Leist

Gabby Chaves

Stefan Wilson

Jack Harvey

Oriol Servia

Charlie Kimball

Z. Claman De Melo

Spencer Pigot

Conor Daly

Max Chilton

Zach Veach

Jay Howard

Tony Kanaan

Saga Karam

Helio Castroneves

Sebastien Bourdais

Kyle Kaiser

Danica Patrick

Ed Jones

Takuma Sato

James Davison

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4indy.com