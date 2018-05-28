Will Power takes checkered flag in 2018 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV)— In the end, Will Power had the speed.He won the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500, finding just enough at the end to take the checkered flag. A late caution flag involving Tony Kanaan set the stage for Power’s winning run.
He held off Ed Carpenter to become the first driver to sweep the IndyCar Grand Prix and the Indy 500 in the same year. Power sat in fourth position with six laps left but made his way up the field and took advantage when race leaders Stefan Wilson and Jack Harvey pulled into the pits. Power is the first Australian driver to win the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” It’s the 17th Indy 500 win for Team Penske.
Carpenter, the pole-sitter who placed second, had his best Indy 500th finish in 15 races. He dominated the early parts of the race but couldn’t find enough speed to catch Power in the end.
Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner, finished third. Alexander Rossi, who won the 100th Indy 500 in 2016, made his way up from 32nd to fourth. Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy 500 winner, rounded out the top five.
Notable incidents during the race included a crash involving James Davison and Takuma Sato–the 2017 Indy 500 winner–that ended their days. Danica Patrick spun out and hit the wall in what was billed as her final race.
Ed Jones hit the wall and ended up going to IU Health Methodist Hospital after complaining of head and neck pain. Kyle Kaiser experienced mechanical problems and had to drop out of the race.
Sebastien Bourdais crashed with 61 laps to go. He had briefly taken the lead during the race. Other crashes took out three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves and Sage Karam.
The unofficial final standings:
Will Power
Ed Carpenter
Scott Dixon
Alexander Rossi
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Simon Pagenaud
Carlos Munoz
Josef Newgarden
Robert Wickens
Graham Rahal
JR Hildebrand
Marco Andretti
Matheus Leist
Gabby Chaves
Stefan Wilson
Jack Harvey
Oriol Servia
Charlie Kimball
Z. Claman De Melo
Spencer Pigot
Conor Daly
Max Chilton
Zach Veach
Jay Howard
Tony Kanaan
Saga Karam
Helio Castroneves
Sebastien Bourdais
Kyle Kaiser
Danica Patrick
Ed Jones
Takuma Sato
James Davison
Related Content
- Will Power takes checkered flag in 2018 Indianapolis 500
- Officials unveil pace car for this year’s Indianapolis 500
- Hemsworth to serve as Indianapolis 500 honorary starter
- Veterans, rookies to turn laps for Indianapolis 500 practice
- SCHEDULE | Practice resumes Wednesday for the Indianapolis 500
- IndyCar driver to race the Indianapolis 500 for organ donation
- Daytona 500 Fast Facts
- NBC Sports to air Indianapolis 500 for first time in 2019
- Man auctioning off collection of 16 pace cars from the Indianapolis 500
- Indianapolis native, Butler grad Ed Carpenter claims third career Indy 500 pole