Wiley High School alums return for special dedication in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Proud alums of a former Vigo County high school made their way back to Terre Haute on Saturday.

That's following a special dedication made in their honor.

The Vigo County Public Library unveiled the Wiley High School Memorial Plaza Saturday morning.

Wiley was the first public high school in Terre Haute. It was torn down in June 1971.

The school's campus used to be house on 7th and Walnut, which is now home to the public library and its new plaza space.

"It's a peaceful, calm setting," said Exec. Director Kristi Howe, "It allows people to learn a little bit about the history of education here in Vigo County, but it also just provides a nice place for someone to stop, enjoy a book or a newspaper."

Wiley High School was open for 109 years before it closed in 1971.