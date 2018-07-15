Wiley High School Memorial Plaza dedication set for this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library put the finishing touches on a memorial plaza.
News 10 was on the scene while workers were setting up for the Wiley High School Memorial Plaza dedication.
It happens on Saturday at the library's main branch.
The plaza includes new park benches, a memorial plate, and a stone wall from the original high school.
On Friday, workers put the finishing touches on the signage.
Wiley High School closed in 1971.
It integrated into the school system we currently have.
