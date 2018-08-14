Wildfires, what you need to know.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - National wildfires have been spreading across the country.

While we aren't in a dry spell here in the Midwest, fires of that sort can still happen if conditions are right.

Because of that, we need to know how wildfires are made, and what to do in the event of one.

Wildfires can happen anywhere, at any given time under the right conditions. So, what do we need?

The first things we need is a dry spell. Lots of dry plants and grasses, with minimal humidity and some wind.

From there, to start the fire, you need a fuel source. Good fuel sources are brush, grasses, and trees.

When a spark happens from something like lightning, or an out of control campfire, things catch on fire quickly.

From there, even the smallest bit of wind can make that fire take off.

Remember, wildfires are one of the most unpredictable natural disasters, so make sure to always be careful in dry conditions.

Now, we have been lucky to have plenty of rain these past few months, but a dry spell can happen at any time, and once you get into one, it's hard to get out.