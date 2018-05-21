Widow's powerful message inspires call to action

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Arlene and Kevin Sandusky-DePugh got married last year in June. They were crazy about each other. The day they said, “I do,” Arlene never thought she would be a widow just four months later.



Scroll for more content...

Arlene says her husband woke up with a sore throat one night in October. He laid down on the couch and she kissed him goodnight.

The next morning when she got up, she found him unresponsive. Doctors say Kevin suffered a major heart attack in his sleep. He was only 51-years-old when he died.

“We got married on the 10th of June and he passed on the 20th of October. So yeah I feel like I was robbed, especially because the fact that it could have been possibly prevented or dealt with,” said Sandusky-DePugh.

She believes if he had followed up with his doctor or had a heart scan done, he would still be with her today.

Arlene and healthcare professionals at Union Hospital in Clinton are making sure this doesn't happen to another family.

They just rolled out a new technology at the Clinton location.

Indiana State Department of Health awarded the hospital money, so preventative heart care could be more affordable.

Any patient can now get a heart screening for $49. The test is designed for people 50-years-old to 65-years-old.

The scan breaks down your risks for heart disease. A local cardiologist says this grant is making health care accessible and affordable.

“Even though Clinton is small community, there's a significant amount of diabetes, high blood pressure and smoking. That causes a population to have high risks for heart disease,” said Dr. Krishna Namburi, Cardiologist at Union Hospital.

No doctor referral is needed.

If you would like to schedule a screening to learn your risks of heart disease, call (765) 832-1559.